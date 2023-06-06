Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Sweltering heat scorched Kolkata on Tuesday with the maximum temperature rising to 38.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The hot and humid weather conditions will continue even on Wednesday, they said.

The city recorded a humidity level of 88 per cent, they added.

The minimum temperature was 29.9 degrees Celsius.

Light showers accompanied by strong winds were reported in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman and Hooghly districts in the afternoon.

