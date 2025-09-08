New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): INDIA bloc MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore and Shatabdi Roy on Monday were appointed as the polling agents for Vice Presidential polls candidate B Sundershan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Shakti Singh Gohil and Manickam Tagore were announced as the counting agents of B Sundershan Reddy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote in the Vice Presidential Elections on Tuesday. PM Modi will cast his vote along with Punjab and Haryana MPs, sources said on Monday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been appointed as election agents of the NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential polls.

Earlier on July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons, leaving the seat of Vice President vacant. Hence, an election was scheduled on September 9 for the post, which will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

