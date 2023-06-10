Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Syeda Batool Zehra, a determined and hardworking student hailing from the Pahari ethnic group in the border Uri, has achieved an impressive score of 469/500 in her Class 12 examination.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including the lack of transportation and tuition facilities in her village, Batool's dedication and perseverance have made her excel academically.

Expressing joy at the announcement of her results, Batool said, "I am a girl from a border area in Uri, where even basic facilities like transportation and tuition centres are scarce. It was challenging for me to travel to school on foot at times, and I couldn't afford tuition classes. However, I am grateful to Allah for my achievements. I had expected higher marks, but I am content with what I have achieved."

Batool has set her sights on becoming an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer to serve and make a positive impact on society. Her role model is Dr Syed Sehrish Ashghar, the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, whose dedication and service have inspired her aspirations.

The entire family, especially Batool's father and mother, are overjoyed by her remarkable success. They played a significant role in supporting and encouraging her throughout her academic journey.

Batool's father Arif Hussain Kazmi expressed his happiness and said, "We are proud of Batool's achievement. Her dedication and hard work have paid off, and we will continue to support her in her future endeavors."

The Pahari ethnic group, to which Batool belongs, is elated by her accomplishments. The community, known for its rich cultural heritage, is thrilled to witness one of its own excelling academically and aspiring to serve the people.

"We are happy that now our girls are also giving their best," said Zubair Qureshi from Pahari Ethnic Group.

Batool completed her 10th-grade education at Imamia Public High School, Uri, where she laid the foundation for her academic success. Her journey showcases the strength and determination of individuals who overcome significant obstacles to achieve their dreams. (ANI)

As Batool prepares to embark on her path towards realizing her goal of becoming an IAS officer, her story serves as an inspiration to countless others facing similar challenges. With her unwavering determination and the support of her community, she is sure to make a positive impact on the lives of the people she serves.

The success of Syeda Batool Zehra is a testament to the indomitable spirit of perseverance and determination, proving that with hard work and dedication, anyone can overcome adversity and achieve greatness. (ANI)

