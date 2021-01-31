Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI): C V Jacob, Founder-Chairman of the Synthite Group, died at his home at nearby Kolenchery on Sunday, family sources said.

He was 88 and leaves behind his wife, two sons- Dr Viju Jacob, Managing Director of Synthite Industries Private Ltd and Aju Jacob, Director (Strategic Operations)-, besides four daughters.

Jacob was also the director of CIAL and former Vice- Chairman of the Spices Board.

Founded in 1972, Synthite, an oleoresin extraction firm,is the world's largest producer of value added spice extracts and natural spice powder with ventures in the food flavouring, real estate, wind energy and hospitality sectors.

With an annual turnover of Rs 1,600 crore and a portfolio of 500-odd products from spice oleoresins, essential oils, natural food colours and functional food ingredients, the group has also established a private industrial park at Pangode near Kolenchery known as Synthite Taste Park.

The funeral will be held on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, condoled Jacob's death.

