Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday demanded that terror accused Tahawwur Rana be "hanged" till death at the India-Pakistan border for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks so that the neighbouring country was aware of the consequences of pulling such an act.

"Tahawwur Rana's case is being handled by the officer who was on duty during the 26/11 attacks. The officer, Sadanand Date, is the reason the world got an inside account of the terror attack. Everyone in India wants, just like Kasab was hanged, Tahawwur Rana should be hanged, too. He should be hanged at the India-Pakistan border so that Pakistan understands the consequences of doing something like this in India," Sarnaik told ANI.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that the formation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was a result of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. He said the central counterterrorism law enforcement agency was established during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to tackle such incidents.

"Ever since the 26/11 terrorist attack happened in Mumbai and many were killed...it was necessary that those involved in the terrorist act must be punished by the law. I remember that NIA was established during UPA times. NIA registered a case in this incident on November 11, 2009, where the accused were David Headley and Tahawwur Rana," Sibal told reporters during a press conference.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also spoke about Rana's extradition to India, expressing optimism that his interrogation would provide crucial insights into the orchestration of the attacks, including the individuals who directed him and the motives behind the devastation. He said that the 26/11 accused Rana could reveal the mastermind behind the incident and expose the person who directed him to commit such an act. Pawar emphasised the importance of Rana's apprehension in shedding light on the masterminds and motives behind the devastating incident.

"During the 26/11 attacks, we all were in Mumbai, it was a very serious incident. We tried to find who was the exact mastermind behind the incident ... Now, we have caught this person (Tahawwur Rana), and he can reveal who is the real mastermind behind the incident, who directed him to commit such an act. After getting all this information, we can take further action," Pawar told reporters.

NIA has placed Rana, a key architect of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, under 18-day custody. Investigators suspect that similar terror plots were devised for multiple cities across India. To piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, officials may take Rana to various locations, retracing events from 17 years ago.

According to the sources, the NIA is expanding its probe into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, with plans to take Tahawwur Rana to various locations across India.

His prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. Authorities suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere.

To piece together crucial evidence and retrace events from 17 years ago, officials may transport Rana to key locations, allowing them to reconstruct the crime scene and gain deeper insight into the larger terror network at play.

Rana was formally arrested upon his arrival in India following his extradition from the U.S., which came after he had exhausted all legal avenues to prevent the move. Presented before a special court, the NIA argued that his custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. (ANI)

