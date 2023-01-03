Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 3, (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Jaipur on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of all accused, involved in the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur district by two assailants on June 28, last year.

The court extended the judicial custody of the accused till January 10.

On December 22, 2022, NIA filed a chargesheet against 11 accused persons in the case.

The accused persons are Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Mohammad Gos, Mohsin Khan alias Bhai, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Vasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammed Javed, Muslim Khan alias Muslim Raza. They all are residents of Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The accused persons have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 449, 302, 307, 324, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 16, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 4/25 (1B)(b) of Arms Act.

Apart from them, two others Salman and Abu Ibrahim, residents of Pakistan's Karachi, have been declared absconding.

The accused persons were presented in tight security before the court.

Kanhaiya Lal a tailor was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur by two men in broad daylight on June 28 for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading had sparked public outrage across the country.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad

According to the Rajasthan Police, the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them had also gone to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to visit the organisation.

Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. (ANI)

