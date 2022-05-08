New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday thanked the Punjab and Haryana High Court along with Minority Commission for staying his arrest at a midnight hearing till May 10, saying that the law still works in the country.

"I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court along with Minority Commission who showed yesterday that law still works in this country. The Minority Committee sent a notice to the Punjab government for not letting me wear my turban. In Sikhs, we can't go out without a turban," said Bagga in a self-made video.

In a late night hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab government to not take any coercive action against Tajinder Bagga until the next hearing on May 10.

Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order while hearing a petition challenging the arrest warrant for Bagga issued by the Mohali court.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was "rescued" by the Delhi Police. He had later claimed that the Punjab Police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

The BJP protested against the Punjab Police's action to arrest Bagga after the alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

