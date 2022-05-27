New Delhi May 27 (PTI) The AAP government has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to initiate action against project proponents which have registered their construction and demolition sites on the DPCC's portal for self assessment of dust control norms but have not uploaded fortnightly reports, officials said.

The self-assessment portal was launched on October 7 last year as it was difficult to monitor compliance with dust pollution control norms at all construction and demolition sites manually.

Also Read | Ganpati Festival Made Invaluable Contribution to National Politics, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

The project proponents were asked to mandatorily register on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management had earlier asked Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to develop an online mechanism for monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents in NCR.

Also Read | Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Narendra Modi Tries Hand at Flying Drone During Inauguration of Two-Day Festival at Pragati Maidan in Delhi (Watch Video).

There is also a provision to deposit a fine, if imposed, through the portal.

The city government has also asked the Development Department to submit details about the usage of implements and machineries distributed for use in agricultural fields to prevent stubble burning, officials said.

It has also asked the Environment Department to provide information on the implementation of the Summer Action Plan 2022 by various departments and highlight the pendency, they said.

The Delhi government is implementing a summer action plan to fight pollution in the capital on the lines of its winter action plan.

The plan focuses on road dust, industrial pollution, open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, city forests, urban farming etc.

The Transport Department has to provide information on the augmentation of public transport, including improvement in first and last mile connectivity, EV charging stations and battery swapping infrastructure and the functioning of task force constituted under the Commissioner, Transport Department, for smooth traffic management.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)