Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday called upon party workers to take all major schemes of the state government to people.

Dotasra was addressing a review meeting of the party's membership drive at the state Congress office here.

Also Read | Indian Scientists Develop Platinum-Based Electrocatalyst, Paving Way for Durable Fuel-Cells.

He said the chief minister presented a historic budget, in which all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, students and the Dalits have been benefitted.

Dotasra said, "The chief minister has discharged his responsibility by presenting a splendid budget and implementing public welfare schemes."

Also Read | Sexual Assault on Wife Cannot but Be Termed to Be Rape, Says Karnataka High Court.

"Now, it is the responsibility of the office-bearers of the Congress that the benefits of major schemes reach each and everyone," he said.

He said if all Congress workers discharge the responsibility given by the organisation, then no force will be able to stop the Congress from repeating its government in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)