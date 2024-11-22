Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to take swift action against Army personnel responsible for the alleged ill-treatment of civilians during anti-terror operations in Kishtwar district.

According to reports, it has been alleged that some soldiers beat up five civilians, resulting in injuries to them during anti-terror operations in the Mughal Maidan area on November 20.

Taking note of the allegation, the Army launched a probe into the matter.

"Allegations of severe torture have emerged from Kishtwar, taking us back to the disturbing events that took place in Bafliaz Surankote earlier this year," Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

"Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad, and Mehraj-ud-Din, all from Kuath village, were summoned to the Army camp for questioning where they were allegedly subjected to extreme physical torture," she claimed.

The PDP chief also claimed that the victims were "severely injured and unable to walk". They had to be carried to a hospital, she alleged.

"Urge the Union Territory government to take swift action against those involved to ensure accountability and to prevent such heinous human rights violations from recurring," the former chief minister added.

On Thursday, the Army's White Knight Corps, in a statement on X, said, "Based on specific intelligence about the movement of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on November 20."

It said there are some reports of alleged ill-treatment of civilians during the operation.

"An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow-up action will be ensured," the statement said.

