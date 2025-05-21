New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday strongly countered PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks advocating diplomacy and dialogue with Pakistan, stating that talks will only be held over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism, as made clear by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Prime Minister has clearly stated that talks with Pakistan will only happen over PoK and terrorism," Hussain told ANI.

His comments came in response to Mufti's recent statement suggesting that war is not even a "last option" between nuclear nations and calling for political and diplomatic measures to resolve tensions following the Pahalgam attack.

Rejecting her stance, Hussain labelled Pakistan a "terror state" and criticised its military establishment. "Pakistan is a terror state that lost the conflict badly and begged for a ceasefire. It is a shameless country whose General Asim Munir runs a puppet government and declares himself as Field Marshal. Its army mourns the death of terrorists," he said.

Earlier, Mufti had welcomed the Centre's move to send an all-party delegation to key global capitals in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. However, she questioned the timing of the outreach, saying it should have happened immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed multiple lives.

"What the government of India is doing today- sending delegations to different countries-should have been done earlier to raise awareness globally. War is not an option, not even a last option, when you are a nuclear power," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Mufti also argued that the current conflict is between two nations, not civilians, and could have been addressed through political intervention and diplomacy. "Where a knife was needed, you put out the sword. What is there to gain from it?" she asked.

Highlighting the impact on civilians, Mufti said war only causes destruction and suffering, particularly in border areas. "We lost 27-28 people in Pahalgam. Then we lost more. Children and women were killed, homes were destroyed, and our town Poonch suffered heavy damage. What have we achieved when the militants behind the attack are still at large?"

She added that war serves only to increase media TRPs, while ordinary people continue to suffer. Mufti urged the government to engage with Parliament before launching diplomatic efforts, saying, "The Centre should have first called a session in Parliament to discuss the situation with lawmakers."

The ongoing exchange comes amid heightened political rhetoric over India's international outreach.

Seven all-party delegations are currently visiting key countries, including United Nations Security Council members, to highlight India's stance on cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)