Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): A few days ahead of the 75th Independence day, the Army hoisted the tallest national flag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The 100 metre high flag was hoisted at the famous tourist destination of the valley, Gulmarg.

"The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolises the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir. The project has been jointly executed by the Indian army and Solar Industries Pvt Ltd. Foundation stone of the project was laid on February 7, 2021 and the flag dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021," read a statement of Indian Army.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the army accorded honour to the flag by saluting it. (ANI)

