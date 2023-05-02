Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has demanded to conduct all central government examinations in regional languages and said that students from all states of the country should get equal opportunities.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the Centre's decision taken in April this year to conduct the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) exams in 13 regional languages besides Hindi and English.

Also Read | Namaaz on Road: Muslim Clerics in Kanpur Seeks Withdrawal of FIRs for Offering Prayers on Roads During Ramzan and Eid.

"We have to raise our voice demanding to conduct all Central Government exams in all regional languages," Stalin said on Monday in a video series 'Ungalin Oruvan' in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister answered questions relating to various political developments in the state.

"It should happen soon. It is a long pending demand of DMK in Parliament, State Legislative and people forum. With this not just the youth of Tamil Nadu but the youth of many other Indian States can write the exams in their respective languages. Opportunities should not be reduced to one's fluency in Hindi and English alone," he added.

Also Read | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says ‘90% of Crimes in State Due to Migrant Labourers’ at Labour Day Function.

The Chief Minister said that their demand bore a positive result when the Centre decided to conduct the CAPF exams in 13 regional languages and said that there is a need to conduct all central exams in the respective languages of the aspirants.

"India is a Union of States. So youth from all States should get equal opportunities. As a first, we have had a positive result to our demand. Let's raise our voices to conduct all Central Government exams in all regional languages. We will win this", he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)