Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday finalised a seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls with the DMDK.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, while speaking to the reporters here, said that the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies, as per the agreement reached by the parties.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Domestic Help Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Stealing Rs 15,000 in Karawal Nagar Area; Accused Held.

"We are going to face this parliamentary election together. A total of 5 constituencies have been allotted to the DMDK. These are Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Central Chennai and Cuddalore," he said.

DMDK was founded by actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth who passed away recently.

Also Read | Delhi Accident: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Rams Into Her in Jheel Khurenja, Accused Arrested.

AIADMK suffered a setback when the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an influential party in northern Tamil Nadu joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Except DMDK, and Puratchi Bharatham, all other parties that contested as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in 2019 and 2021 have jumped ship to the BJP alliance.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth described the AIADMK as a "natural ally".

Dubbing the alliance as a "natural ally", DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said that a "big victory alliance" has again been formed, like the one in 2011 for the Assembly polls.

"This victory alliance will continue in 2026 Assembly polls also," she said.

2011 was a watershed moment for the DMDK when the AIADMK-led alliance swept the polls winning 203 seats.

While AIADMK won 150 seats with then party chief J Jayalalithaa becoming chief minister, alliance partner DMDK emerged as the second-largest party in the assembly with 29, upstaging DMK which managed to win only 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)