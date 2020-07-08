Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a notification rescinding all movements of Friends of Police (FoP) across the state.

The government order was issued after an adverse report was received from the Director-General of Police, Chennai.

"As per the orders of Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Government bans Friends of Police Activities in the state," AIADMK tweeted. (ANI)

