New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington on Saturday.

He addressed the student officers of the 81st Staff Course, the Permanent staff of the College and the station officers of Wellington, Ministry of Defence said.

The CDS delivered a talk on Operation Sindoor and emphasised the important aspects of Tri-Services synergy demonstrated during the successful operations by the Indian Armed Forces.

Later, while interacting with the faculty of the college, General Anil Chauhan laid stress on integration & jointness imperatives, capability development, Aatmanirbharta and an in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military.

The CDS was also briefed by the DSSC Commandant Lt Gen Virendra Vats on the ongoing training activities at the College, where emphasis is being laid on fostering jointness & inter-services awareness, specifically with the institutionalisation of the Deep Purple Division.

The 45-week 81st Staff Course is presently underway at the College. The present course comprises 500 student officers, including 45 from 35 friendly countries.

Earlier, CDS General Anil Chauhan visited the Headquarters of Southern Command for detailed operational discussions with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command.

He appreciated the professionalism and operational capabilities of the formations under Southern Command. He also praised the joint coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force during recent missions like Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated that Lt Gen Seth gave a full briefing to the CDS on the current security situation, operational readiness, and key areas of logistics and administration in the Southern Command theatre. (ANI)

