Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting on Friday with 12 district collectors and officials on the preparedness ahead of the cyclone 'Michaung'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and said that residents of North Coastal TamilNadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4 mm) on December 3 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4.

It said that the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

The Chief Minister said heavy rain is expected in the state coinciding with the cyclonic storm.

He asked concerned departments to take precautionary measures and said that people likely to be impacted should be moved to relief camps.

He said district collectors must ensure supply of food, electricity and essential commodities.

The Chief Minister said steps should be taken to prevent any electric leakage. If trees fall due to the impact of cyclone, these should be cleared at the earliest, he said.

Stalin emphasised having emergency rooms in government hospitals and food centres must be kept ready for any assistance to the needy.

He also suggested measures to prevent traffic jams and called for coordination among various departments. He said water pumps should be placed at vulnerable places to prevent water logging.

IMD said on Friday that depression over the Bay of Bengal lay centered at 1130 hrs of December 1 over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal region about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore.

"It is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression by 2nd and further into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around 3rd December. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by 4th December forenoon," IMD said in a post on X.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during forenoon of 5th December between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 kmph," IMD added. (ANI)

