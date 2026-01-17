Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday arrived at Alanganallur in Madurai district to witness the traditional Jallikattu event, celebrated as part of the Mattu Pongal festivities.

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is a centuries-old sport of Tamil Nadu, observed on the third day of Pongal. The name is derived from two Tamil words - Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame it to retrieve the coins tied to its horns.

Participants in the sport try to hold onto the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, extensive preparations were made at the venue to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. Medical facilities, animal health checks, and security arrangements were put in place well before the main event.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar, District Collector of Madurai, said, "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, the Commercial Tax and Registration Minister has just flagged off the event. We have given the maximum number of bulls and bull tamers the opportunity to participate in this major event. All safety measures have already been established. Around 25 Animal Husbandry doctors have already started examining the bulls."

He added that in case any bull tamers sustain injuries, a high-level team of 11 specialists from Madurai Medical College Hospital has been constituted to provide immediate medical assistance.

"For bull tamers, if there are any injuries, to expedite immediate medical assistance, we have constituted a high-level team comprising 11 specialists from Madurai Medical College Hospital. So all standard operating procedures are in place. We are looking forward to an entertaining and safe Jallikattu. No major casualties or any severe injuries have been reported," Madurai District Collector added.

Authorities have also ensured that crowd management, emergency response protocols and on-site medical teams are fully operational for the event, which draws large numbers of spectators. The festival continues to remain a significant cultural tradition in Tamil Nadu, showcasing the state's heritage and festive spirit. (ANI)

