Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday has called for an all-party meeting on January 8 in Chennai in order to discuss the future course of action on the state's demand of exemption from NEET.

Chief Minister Stalin said, "The state assembly passed a resolution and bill on February 19, last year, against NEET and sent to the Governor. The governor is yet to send it to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent."

On February 28, 2021, the DMK MPs gave memorandum against NEET exam to the President, the CM said.

He further said that all Party delegation had sought an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but it was denied by the minister.

Speaking of the floor of the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain mute spectator." (ANI)

