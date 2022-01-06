Lucknow, January 6: A woman working as a senior manager at a hotel in UP’s Lucknow was allegedly abused, assaulted and molested by four drunk youngsters. A police complainant regarding this has been lodged by the woman. The incident happened on the night of December 31 in Chingat. Gujarat Shocker: 26-Year-Old Woman Raped By Sales Representative Of Bank's Credit Card Department In Surat; Case Registered

According to the complainant, at around 7:50 pm on December 31, four youngsters -- Rajan Sonkar, Rahul Jaiswal, Chandan and one unidentified, checked into the hotel where she is employed as a senior manager. The four consumed liquor and then asked the hotel staff to provide a girl for escort services, according to a report in The Times of India.

The complainant said that when the hotel staff denied the men that such services were not provided here, they got infuriated. The victim said that the four youths called the service boy, asked for her number and asked him to send the manager for the services.

When the hotel staff apprised the manager of what had happened, she asked the men to vacate the room. But the accused reportedly abused and the woman manager and also attacked the staff. They again returned with their aides on January 2 and thrashed an employee, who suffered head injuries, the complainant alleged. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes 23-Year-Old Woman In Bhopal, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Video; Case Registered

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions, ADCP (East Zone) Qasim Abidi stated. Further investigation into this incident is underway.

