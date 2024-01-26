Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condemned the attack on a journalist in Tiruppur.

CM Stalin also announced financial aid of Rs 3 lakh from Journalist Welfare Funds for the Hospital treatment of the Private News Channel reporter who was attacked with a sickle by a mob in Tiruppur, Palladam.

CM also assured action against the person who was involved in the attack and also ordered to place the Police Inspector under suspension and waiting list for not giving protection to the journalist even after a complaint was filed.

A private channel journalist Nesa Prabhu was attacked by a mob on Wednesday night. Even after repeated complaints, he was not provided security by the police. (ANI)

