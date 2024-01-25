New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949.

The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule.

The resolution also marked the beginning of a large-scale nationwide political movement against colonial rule. The day of January 26 celebrates the spirit and soul of a sovereign nation.

As we embark on our journey in Amrit Kaal, let's review the preceding year of the Platinum Republic. The year 2023 was momentous as giant strides were made to realise the vision of a strong, secure, self-reliant and inclusive India.

Post Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence; the year 2023 saw the nation embark on its journey of Amrit Kaal.

While the year witnessed our nation touch new realms globally, leading the G20 summit, worldwide recognition as the Year of the Millets and registering the 100 Medals feat in the Asian Games; the country within urged all its citizens to reminisce the seamless struggles and supreme sacrifices made by our revered freedom fighters and rededicate themselves in the service of the nation.

The inception of the new Parliament Building is a befitting tribute in the Platinum year to the drafters of the Indian Constitution, signifying the growth, transformation as well as resilience of the nation as a Republic.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade, which is set to showcase India's rich cultural diversity, unity and progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

For the first time ever, the parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments.

It will also witness the maiden participation of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Fly-past, representing Nari Shakti.

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel. (ANI)

