Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' scheme on Saturday at St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai's Mylapore.

This scheme has been designed to bring comprehensive health check-ups directly to the people, eliminating the need to visit hospitals for costly full-body medical examinations.

Moreover, the programme will offer a wide range of medical services through specially organised health camps across Tamil Nadu, which include general medical consultation and treatment, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, pulmonary medicine, and Indian systems of medicine.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai on the evening of July 27 after undergoing a successful therapeutic procedure to address variations in heart rate.

According to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, where the Chief Minister was admitted, Stalin was declared fit for discharge and was advised to resume his routine activities after three days of rest.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after experiencing mild dizziness during his morning walk. Following a medical evaluation, he underwent a procedure performed by a team of expert doctors.

Earlier, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the Centre to release Rs 2,151 crore for the 2024-25 Samagra Shiksha Scheme, according to a statement.

The Samagra Shiksha Scheme is being implemented jointly by the Central and State Governments with the primary objectives of ensuring quality education for children studying from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, increasing student enrollment, providing equal opportunities for all children, and reducing social and gender disparities.

The funding pattern for this scheme has been fixed at 60 per cent from the Central Government and 40% from the State Government.

Responding to a question raised in the Lok Sabha regarding the Samagra Shiksha funding, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, stated that an amount of ₹2,151 crore meant for Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for the year 2024-2025 has been withheld, citing the reason that the Tamil Nadu Government has not complied with the proposed policy framework. (ANI)

