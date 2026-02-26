Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have seized 18.6 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis valued at approximately Rs 6.5 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The contraband was intercepted in two separate cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok.

Acting on suspicion, customs authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the luggage belonging to two passengers who had landed at the airport. During the search, officials discovered the cannabis concealed inside their baggage.

According to officials, the narcotics were smuggled from Bangkok and hidden within luggage bags to evade detection.

Both passengers have been arrested, and cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, on February 19, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 4.776 kg of cocaine from a Brazilian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

In a post on 'X', the NCB said the contraband, valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market, was recovered from the checked-in baggage of the passenger who travelled from Sao Paulo to Bengaluru via Doha.

"Major Drug Bust at Bengaluru International Airport. NCB seizes 4.776 kg of cocaine from the checked-in baggage of a Brazilian national. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market. The accused travelled from São Paulo to Bengaluru via Doha. Officers recovered four modified handbags with concealed compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric," the 'X' post said.

According to the NCB, officers found four modified handbags with concealed compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric. (ANI)

