Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reviewed measures to tackle heavy rains with officials as the regional weather office has issued intense downpour alerts for several coastal districts.

Many districts of the State, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta districts, are witnessing heavy rain.

"I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts," Stalin said in a post on X.

"I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken. People's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!," he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the State for the next four days, as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to feed moisture into the region.

The RMC has issued an orange alert for seven coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur and Puducherry, till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall across Thoothukudi district, Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, P. Geetha Jeevan, convened a review meeting with departmental officials at the District Collector's office on Tuesday.

"Detailed discussions were held on the precautionary measures to be taken during disaster situations. Government employees have been instructed to fulfil their responsibilities diligently. Departments such as highways, electricity, medical, and public works have been directed to stay alert and prepared," Geetha Jeevan told reporters.

"Additionally, JCB machines and sandbags have been kept ready for emergency use. All relief camps that can accommodate the public during emergencies have been made ready. Revenue officers and municipal officials have been instructed to remain on standby and assist the public whenever required," she added. (ANI)

