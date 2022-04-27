Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that he will visit Thanjavur to inspect the ground situation and meet the injured and the families of the deceased in the electrocution incident during the annual chariot procession of the Appar Swamy Mutt in Kalimedu.

11 people were killed after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric wire during the chariot procession, police said adding that 15 people were injured in the incident. Those injured have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

"I will go to Thanjavur this afternoon to meet the injured people and family members of the victims," MK Stalin said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

Stalin informed the assembly that he has instructed state minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, to oversee the relief operations.

"I have instructed my colleague minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoezhi to reach the spot and oversee relief operations; have already announced Rs 5 lakh each financial assistance for people who passed away,' he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly observed a 2-minute silence for the deceased.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and the PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope that the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"An amount of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO further said in a tweet.

An FIR has also been registered and an investigation has started in connection with the incident.

According to the police Prima facie it suggested that a high tension wire came in contact with the temple car which while reversing came in contact with an overhead line and caught fire. (ANI)

