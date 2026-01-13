Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday distributed laptops to students of Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil scheme.

He praised the students for their social responsibility and highlighted the college's long history and contributions to girls' education.

Addressing the students, Stalin said, "Today, I am happy to distribute laptops to all of you students. I wish you a very Happy New Year and Pongal. It is often said that once girls complete their education, they contribute significantly to society. We are proud of all our girl students. This educational institute has a rich history. In 1974, Karunanidhi named this college Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women, opened new buildings, and provided extensive infrastructure."

Stalin distributed laptops to 900 final-year students of Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women.

He said the government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the initiative and emphasised that girls should use the laptops for education, not social media, to achieve greater success.

"Recently, Rs 2.5 crore was allocated to this college, and today I have the privilege of distributing laptops to all of you. A total of 900 final-year students will receive laptops today. According to our Chief Minister, a total of 10 lakh students are expected to receive laptops this year. Previously, laptops were distributed in schools, but the scheme was stopped in 2019. Our CM wanted to extend this to college students, ensuring that technology and quality are not compromised," he said.

"Periyar once said that vessels should be taken away from girls and books should be given instead. Today, our CM is not only giving laptops to girl students but is emphasising the importance of their education. Girls need to be educated, and our government is committed to this cause. I urge you to use these laptops primarily for your studies, not just for YouTube, Reels, or social media. Everything provided to girl children should be used effectively. My wish for you is that you achieve even more than men in your fields of endeavour," he said. (ANI)

