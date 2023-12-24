Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam in the late hours of Saturday.

People inside the shops and cinema theatres were evacuated through emergency exits.

Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area located on the fourth floor of the mall.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

