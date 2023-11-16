Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Days after the Supreme Court expressed ' serious concern' over governors' inaction on Bills, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi returned ten pending bills to the Assembly on Thursday.

The Supreme Cout on November 10, Friday, while hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Government, expressed "serious concern" over the delay by governors in giving assent to the bills passed by the state assemblies.

Two of the ten bills returned by Governor Ravi were passed by the previous AIADMK government.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu called for a special session on Saturday in which it is expected that the ruling DMK will readopt the returned bills and send them again for approval from the Governor.

Speaking on the Governor's action, DMK spokesperson Saravanan alleged that the Governor is trying to "fool" the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The Governor has been made to eat humble pie. He has capitulated. The governor should have done this long back after the SC Chief Justice views the matter as a serious concern. The Governor has now returned the 10 bills. We are asking the Governor why don't you go and tell the Supreme Court that if the Governor did not sign the bill, the bill is dead. Why doesn't he go and make this plea in SC?," Saravanan said.

He added, "He is trying to fool the people of Tamil Nadu. Now his bluff has been caught by the DMK Government and this is a victory for our leader M K Stalin. M K Stalin - 1, Governor - 0."

Saravanan further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah over the Governor's action.

He claimed that PM Modi and Amit Shah are "envious" of the development works done by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin so they are trying to hamper the smooth administration in the state through the governor.

"Governor under the dictator of BJP and RSS trying to scuttle the administration of Tamil Nadu government. PM Modi and Amit Shah are very envious of the development works of our Chief Minister. Through the office of the governor, they want to ensure there is no smooth administration," the DMK leader added.

The petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government sought to declare that the inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu/ first Respondent qua the consideration and assent of the bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature to him and the non-consideration of files, Government orders and policies forwarded by the State Government for his signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power.

The top court has, however, sought a response from the Centre on the allegations against the Governor. (ANI)

