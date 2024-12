Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday paid a visit to lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. He also participated in the Abhishekam ritual which is essentially about 'purifying' the deity with the help of sacred water and other articles including milk, and chandan.

The TN Governor later received blessings from the priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials presented him with sacred prasadam and theertham.

Earlier, TN Governor Ravi on Thursday paid floral tribute to the victims of the 2004 Tsunami, on the 20th anniversary of the catastrophe. The fishermen and locals in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and other districts of Tamil Nadu also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2004 Tsunami.

A memorial service was held at Thrace Puram Beach in Thoothukudi. Sangukuli Fishermen's Association Isakimuthu presided over the program. The fishermen paid their respects with candles in their hands and by sprinkling flowers and pouring milk into the sea. A significant number of fishermen participated in the event.

Nearly two weeks ago, a six-member team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached Lord Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on December 14 to inspect the temple kitchen.

The SIT team, investigating the Tirumala 'Laddu' controversy, carried out inspections in various sections of the temple. The investigation team also checked the temple kitchen where the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam is made.

They reviewed the laboratory where quality tests for 'Laddus' are conducted while checking the related records. The SIT team carried out inspections in the flour mill as well.

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI-led investigation into the Laddu prasadam issue. The team will include officials from the state police and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board passed a resolution prohibiting political statements within Tirumala, stating that legal action will be taken against violators as well as those who propagate them.

Moreover, the board decided to write to the Andhra Pradesh Government, requesting appropriate action regarding non-Hindu employees working in Tirumala.

The TTD Trust Board also resolved to use enhanced quality ghee in preparing the iconic Srivari Laddu. These resolutions along with others were taken in the first meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board under the Chairmanship of BR Naidu on Monday at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. During the meeting, the board members discussed 80 key issues and passed several resolutions. (ANI)

