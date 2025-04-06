Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited the Swamy Temple in Rameswaram ahead of the inauguration of the New Pambam Railway Bridge. The bridge is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, is India's first vertical lift sea bridge.

The bridge has one vertical lift spanning 72.5 metres with two tracks. The approach has 88 spans of 18.3-metre steel plate girders fabricated for a single line.

The bridge's story traces back to 1914, when British engineers constructed the original Pamban bridge. A cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India. However, the new bridge, sanctioned in 2019, is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity.

The bridge has served as a lifeline for pilgrims, tourists and trade.

"However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Central government sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement," read the statement from the Ministry of Railways.

The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL has ensured the bridge met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India's infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

The ministry said the bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.

The ministry said that these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. (ANI)

