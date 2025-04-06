Latur, April 6: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) Commissioner Babasaheb Manohare allegedly shot himself on Saturday night, April 5. According to reports, Babasaheb Manohare tried to die by suicide after he shot himself in the head with a revolver. The incident took place at around 11.15 PM at the government bungalow. It is also learned that Babasaheb Manohare was seriously injured and is said to be critical.

At present, he is undergoing treatment at Sahyadri Hospital in Latur. According to news reports, on the night of the incident, Babasaheb Manohare had dinner and chatted with his family. Following this, Babasaheb Manohare went to his room and shot himself with a revolver. The incident came to light when his family members heard the sound of the shot being fired. They immediately went to his room and found him injured. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

The Commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation was immediatley rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Dr Hanumant Kinikar, Director of Sahyadri Hospital, said that the which Babasaheb Manohare shot in his head passed through the right side. He further said that the bullet broke Babasaheb's skull and came out of his head. It is learned that some parts of Babasaheb's brain have also been damaged whereas a few pieces of the broken skull have also spread in his brain.

The doctors are likely to operate Babasaheb to remove the broken pieces of his skill. However, the information about how the surgery was carried out is not yet available. It is also reported that the doctors are making every effort to save Manohare's life. As per reports, Babasaheb Manohare was known to be a strict disciplinarian and outspoken officer. In the past, he worked in Dharashiv and Nanded districts of Marathwada. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

Initialy, Babasaheb was posted as additional commissioner in the Latur Municipal Corporation but was later promoted asthe Municipal Commissioner. While an investigation is underway, the police are probing to know why Babasaheb Manohare took such an extreme step.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).