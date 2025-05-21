New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged non-disbursal of around 2200 crores by the Central government to the State, over the latter's decision not to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government has sought the Court to declare that the National Education Policy, 2020, and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme are not binding on the State unless a formal agreement is entered into with the Union Government.

The State government has further argued that its entitlement to funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme has been unlawfully made conditional on the implementation of these central schemes, which it considers to be unconstitutional, arbitrary, and illegal.

"The glaring reason for such non-disbursement is that the Defendant has linked the release of Samagra Shiksha Scheme funds with the implementation of 'National Education Policy' and 'NEP exemplary PM SHRI Schools' Scheme, despite the fact that this policy / scheme are separate schemes. That the reason of such apparent linkage is the fact that the MoU pertaining to the PM SHRI Schools Scheme dictates for implementation of the NEP-2020 in the Plaintiff State (Tamil Nadu) in its entirety which is not agreeable to the Plaintiff State due to the vociferous opposition to the Clause 4.13 of the NEP-2020 which envisages three-language formula", the plea reads.

The State government is thus demanding the release of Rs2,291.30 crore from the Centre, along with 6% annual interest on the principal sum of Rs2,151.59 crore from 1 May 2025 until full payment is made.

Moreover, the State has requested that the Court direct the Union Government to continue fulfilling its statutory obligations under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, by releasing its 60% share of grants-in-aid in a timely manner before the beginning of each academic year.

In its plea, the State government has also stated that the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has also taken cognisance of such non-disbursal of funds by the Centre. The said Committee has also issued recommendations for the centre to immediately release the pending SSA Funds to States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to prevent disruption in salaries, teachers' training programs, and school infrastructure maintenance.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Sabarish Subramanian on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. (ANI)

