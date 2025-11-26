Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Heavy rainfall triggered severe waterlogging in several parts of the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Multiple neighbourhoods, housing colonies, and narrow streets have been inundated, with rainwater entering residential areas and disrupting normal movement.

The stagnant water has created significant challenges for office-goers, schoolchildren, and senior citizens.

Commuters reported difficulty navigating flooded streets, while residents expressed concern about rising water levels in low-lying areas.

Municipal officials have begun assessing the extent of flooding in the affected zones. According to the administration, teams have been deployed to identify blocked drains and clear water pathways to ensure quicker outflow.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu minister Geetha Jeevan also conducted an inspection of waterlogging areas in the district.

Authorities have also assured that drainage channels will be cleared and that additional steps will be taken to mitigate further flooding if rainfall continues.

Waterlogging was reported in Erode due to continuous heavy rainfall. In low-lying areas, rainwater is mixed with drainage water, inundating houses. Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs during the northeast monsoon, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December. It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula. (ANI)

