Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): Waterlogging has been witnessed in several areas of Coimbatore after heavy rain lashed the district.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD said, "Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area."

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts of Tamilnadu," it said.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla continued to get rain. Shimla was among the places in Himachal Pradesh where IMD declared an Orange alert on Wednesday. The state has been getting rain since last week.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its coolest May in 36 years with excess rainfall bringing the average maximum temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius this time, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas.

A resident of the city said that they had never witnessed such type of weather earlier in the month of May. (ANI)

