Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian Navy's "Sea Riders Odyssey 2024" bike rally is all set to begin on December 4, 2024, as part of the Navy Day 2024 celebrations. Organized by the Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, in collaboration with the Royal Enfield, Orazo and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, this 13-day rally will cover about 2500 kilometers across various locations in Tamil Nadu.

The cities that will be covered by the rally include Puducherry, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Trichy, Karaikudi, Dhanuskodi, Rameswaram, Valliyoor, Madurai, Kodaikanal, the Sainik School at Amaravathipudur, Coimbatore, Wellington, Salem and Vellore.

The rally will culminate on December 16, 2024, at INS Adyar, Chennai, where it will be received by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra.

The rally aims to spread awareness about the Indian Navy's contributions to national security and instil pride among the general public. The participants will visit schools, colleges, and heritage sites, promoting the Navy's values and achievements.

Interestingly, Royal Enfield has a history of organizing epic bike rallies, such as the Himalayan Odyssey, which covers over 3000 kilometers of challenging terrain.

Navy Day in India is celebrated on December 4th every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's role in Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This operation showcased the Indian Navy's bravery and capabilities, sinking four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar.

The day is also a tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives during the war. The Indian Navy's efforts on this day are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness, and highlighting the Navy's contributions to national security.

To celebrate Navy Day, various events take place across the country, including operational demonstrations, Band Concerts, wreath-laying ceremonies, visits to schools and colleges, etc. The Navy also opens its ships and submarines to visitors, allowing them to get a glimpse of the Navy's capabilities and equipment.

This year, Indian Navy will be celebrating Navy Day at Puri, Odisha, on December 4, 2024. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will grace the event as the Chief Guest. This year's celebration promises to be a grand event, with 24 warships and 40 aircraft participating in the Operational Demonstration. The event will also feature stealth operations by Marine Commandos (MARCOS), showcasing the Indian Navy's readiness and commitment to safeguarding the nation. The event will also serve as a tribute to India's rich maritime heritage. (ANI)

