Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI): Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu Inaugurated Digital Connexion's first MAA10 data centre in Chennai on Friday.

CB Velayuthan, CEO, Digital Connexion, Udhay Mathialagan, Managing Director, Infrastructure and Global CEO Data centers, Brookfield and M Balachandran, Mentor and President, Reliance Industries Limited, Greg Wright, Chief Investment Officer, Digital Realty were also present at the event.

Digital Connexion, a three-way joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield"), Reliance Industries Limited and Digital Realty today announced the launch of its first data center campus catering up to 100 megawatt (MW) critical IT load capacity.

It is located on a 10-acre campus in Chennai's Ambattur Industrial Estate, an important industrial and manufacturing hub located close to Chennai's city center, airport, and other major services.

After Inaugurating the data center, TN Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan said "I extend my sincere gratitude for the invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony of Digital Connexion's premier data center. I am delighted to observe Chennai's rapid emergence as a highly sought-after hub for data centers within the Indian landscape. The convergence of entities such as Jio, Digital Realty, and Brookfield at this event is indeed a commendable collaboration."

"As India undergoes digital transformation, marked by the digitization of our economy, substantial growth in exports, and Software as a Service (SaaS), Chennai stands prominently as the capital of SaaS in the country. In light of these developments, I anticipate a significant upswing in the establishment and expansion of data centers to meet the demands of our increasingly digitized society," he added.

The first phase of the data center, MAA10, will offer 20MW of IT load and features a modular infrastructure design enabling customers to scale their infrastructure in response to varied workload demands, accommodating anything from single cabinet needs to multi-megawatt requirements.

It is equipped to support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models. The facility also offers standardized configurations and ultra- high-power densities (up to 70 kilowatts per rack) to meet the high-density power, suitable cooling infrastructure, and interconnectivity demands of Al workloads.

CB Velayuthan, CEO of Digital Connexion told ANI "It is momentous day for Tamil nadu and India for launching our first data center of digital connections which is a joint venture of brookfield. Reliance industries and Digital Reality. All three leaders in their own fields, Brookfields is the world largest operator and owner of critical infrastructure. Reliance industires are the biggest private sector enterprise in the coutnry and digital reality is world's largest data centre company. The coming of these 3 big companies is actually a biggest milestone. We have already announced our next data centre in Mumbai that we are coming up with. We talked about it yesterday that our target is to become the leader in the data industry in India with the backing of three world's largest leaders."

The resultant scale and quantum of data generated from the growth of knowledge-based industries in Tamil Nadu, with support from the state government, is expected to drive a demand surge for quality data center infrastructure in the city. MAA10 was built to address diverse customer requirements, helping them navigate new technologies. (ANI)

