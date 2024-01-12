Raipur, January 12: Two trucks laden with 20 tonnes of vegetables were sent from here to Ayodhya on Friday for the idol consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, an official said. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off the two vehicles, a state public relations department official said, adding that last month 300 tonnes of rice was sent to Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Begins 11 Days ‘Special Anushthan’ Ahead of Consecration Ceremony, Expresses His Feelings Through Audio Message.

Incidentally, Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 kilometres from the capital Raipur, is considered the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)