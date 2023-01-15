Jallikattu competition began today at 8 am in Avaniyapuram of Madurai. Hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside at Avaniyapuram to watch the events. The district administration had earlier said that the spectators who are coming to watch the Jallikattu events must also be vaccinated and provide a certificate of no Covid. Every year during Pongal, Jallikattu competition is conducted in villages of Tamil Nadu. Jallikattu 2023 Season Begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 Injured in Pudukottai After Trying to Tame Bulls.

Jallikattu in Madurai:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)