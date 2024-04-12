Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): The National Small Match Manufacturers Association (NSMMA) on Friday announced that production of matches will stop for ten days, with the halt beginning tomorrow.

M Paramasivam, President of the National Small Match Manufacturers Association said that single-use plastic lighters have become one of the reasons for the decline of the matchbox industry.

Also Read | ‘Mughal Mindset’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition Leaders for Consuming Non-Veg Food During Sawan.

"Although the central and state governments have taken action, the authorities have not taken sufficient action to eradicate lighters. Due to this, the production of matches has been severely affected and because of this, it has been decided to stop the production of matches for 10 days as they are unable to pay for the purchased items," Paramasivam told reporters in Thoothukudi.

90 per cent of the matches produced in India are produced in Tamil Nadu, especially in southern districts such as Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi district, Kovilpatti, Nellai, Tenkasi and other districts. Around 4 lakh workers are dependent on this industry.

Also Read | Noida Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Sector Five, Dousing Operation Underway.

Earlier, matchbox manufacturers had been requesting the central and state governments ban plastic lighters. Following this, last year, the central government banned the import of plastic lighters priced below Rs 20.

The production halt will continue till April 22. It is estimated that the production halt will affect a business worth Rs 6 crore per day. About 700 matchbox factories will be closed down, both partially and fully machined.

Earlier, Matchbox manufacturers' association in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu held a protest march in December last year, raising many issues associated with their industry, including urging the Central government to completely ban plastic lighters.

They also urged the central government to reduce the 12 per cent GST levied on matches to 5 per cent and increase the incentive for the export of small matches.

They also asked the state government to provide subsidised electricity to the industry and said that the government should take steps to provide the raw materials required for the industry at the subsidised rate too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)