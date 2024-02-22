Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the memorial of former CM and DMK leader M Karunanidhi will be inaugurated on February 26.

Stalin's announcement came as a reply to MLA Ezhilan in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Thursday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JDS President HD Kumaraswamy Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Seat-Sharing in Karnataka.

He also said that the renovated memorial of former CM and DMK leader Annadurai (popularly known as Perarignar) will also be inaugurated on the same day at around 7 pm.

"Former Chief Minister and DMK Supremo Kalaingar (Karunanidhi) memorial works are completed. Likewise, renovation works in the Aringar Anna memorial have also been completed. Kalaingar Memorial and Renovated Anna Memorial will be inaugurated on February 26 evening at 7 pm," Stalin said in the assembly.

Also Read | Modi 3.0: PM Narendra Modi To Cement Goal of Bolstering USD 300 Billion Electronics Manufacturing, Says Report.

"We have decided not to celebrate this and we just noted this as an event. So, I am, via speaker of this assembly, inviting opposition MLAs, ruling MLAs and people to the event," he added.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi (popularly referred to as Kalaignar) started his political career in 1953 with his involvement in the famous Kallakudi demonstration.

He entered the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly by winning the Kulithalai seat in Tiruchirapalli during the 1957 election, alongside 14 other successful DMK candidates.

Karunanidhi was elected as the DMK treasurer in 1960.

Karunanidhi went on to secure a second victory in the state assembly on February 21, 1962, this time representing the Thanjavur constituency. In the same year, he was appointed as the deputy leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Annadurai's political career began when he joined the Justice Party in 1935.

In 1944, he passed a resolution at a rally under the leadership of Periyar and declared that the Justice Party be known as Dravidar Kazhagam henceforth. In 1949, he announced the formation of DMK.

In 1957, Annadurai became the leader of the opposition in the state. In 1962, he was nominated member of Parliament to Rajya Sabha.

He served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for 20 days in 1969 and the fifth and last Chief Minister of Madras from 1967 until 1969 when the name of the state of Madras was changed to TN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)