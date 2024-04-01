Willianur (Puducherry) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhanidhi Stalin held a roadshow in Puducherry's Willianur.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that Puducherry, which has been directly affected by the BJP's machinations, is key to our victory in the democratic battle to save India.

Also Read | Matabari ‘Peda’, Traditional Rignai of Tripura Receive GI Tag; CM Manik Saha Credits ‘Vocal for Local’ Initiative.

Emphasising the importance of winning seats in Puducherry, he said, "A victory for the alliance in Puducherry will fulfil our target of 40 to 40 in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, we supported Annan V. Vaidhyalingam, who is contesting in the Puduvai constituency on our behalf."

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre, he said that we will defeat the fascists who are trying to run a shadow government with the help of sitting people in appointed positions and restore democracy.

Also Read | Easter 2024: Pope Francis Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Traditional Easter Speech Amid Health Concerns.

Taking to social media platform X, Udhanidhi Stalin wrote, "We campaigned today in Willianur, Puducherry, asking for votes for the hand symbol in support of Annan V. Vaidhyalingam, the Congress candidate who is contesting in the Puducherry parliamentary elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

He further stated that the victory of Annan Vaidyalingam will be the beginning of driving out the fascists who are running a coalition government by holding hands, threatening and intimidating the other parties in Puducherry.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam won the only seat in the Puducherry Parliamentary Constituency.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)