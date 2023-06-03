Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Ministers C, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reached Chennai Airport as they were leaving for Odisha's Balasore to enquire for details in Odisha train accident.

While interacting with media at Chennai Airport on Saturday Morning Udhayanidhi Stalin said "We are going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident"

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 238, Rescue Operation Underway.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to cut the only bogie left which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Saturday. The Chief Secretary informed that the death toll is currently at 233 while at least 900 people were injured and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)