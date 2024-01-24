Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): The newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena hosted its first Jallikattu competition in Keelakarai, near Alanganallur in Madurai district, on Wednesday.

Drone visuals of the Jallikattu event at the newly constructed Jallikattu Arena show contestants attempting to grab hold of a bull's hump in an attempt to tame the animal.

The event commenced shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off the Jallikattu event at the newly constructed arena in Madurai district.

The stadium is named after former CM and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

"The Jallikattu arena, a traditional sport of Tamils, has been built by the DMK government in Madurai. The opening of this Jallikattu arena during the Karunanidhi centenary is an extra special feature. I am proud to have my name in history as Stalin, who built the Jallikattu stadium," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Earlier, Madurai district collector Sangeetha and the corporation commissioner held an inspection in the newly constructed Kalaigar Centenary Jallikattu arena.

"We have made all arrangements for the conduct of Jallikattu. There has been barricading put in place to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and that spectators are also protected. 500 bulls and 300 bull tamers will be participating and 2,000 police will be deployed for security," the collector said.

Jallikattu is an age-old event celebrated mostly in the state of Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd of people and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. (ANI)

