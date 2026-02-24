Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Over 30 people, including school students, drivers, and teachers, were injured after a tipper truck collided with a school bus in the Chathirakudi area at Ramanathapuram district on Monday morning, police said.

The bus, belonging to Vasan Matriculation Higher Secondary School, was on its routine route picking up students from surrounding villages.

While turning left from the Madurai-Rameswaram National Highway to enter the school premises, the bus was struck from behind by a tipper truck carrying boulders, causing the bus to overturn.

The truck, reportedly transporting boulders from Virudhunagar to Thangachimadam, overturned during the collision, further worsening the accident.

Ramanathapuram Motor Vehicle Inspector Thangarasu said that, following directives from the District Collector, a fine of Rs 1.40 lakh has been imposed on the truck owner for reckless driving.

It has also been recommended to the Virudhunagar District Motor Vehicle Inspector that the truck's license be cancelled, he added.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision. (ANI)

