Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by President Thol Thirumavalavan, on Monday held a meeting with their alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at a private hotel in Chennai to discuss the seat-sharing formula.

On March 21, VCK MLA SS Balaji said that the seat-sharing formula with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections will be announced in a couple of days.

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Recalling VCK's long-formed alliance with DMK, Balaji said Chief Minister MK Stalin was interviewing his party cadre and would announce the seat-sharing pact after the process was over.

Speaking to ANI, the VCK leader said, "This alliance is not a newly formed alliance or one that has been formed ahead of the elections. We have been travelling together for quite a few years. The situation here, the number of seats, everything is definite. It is not going to change in a single day. In that case, the talks happening now are not going to finalise things. Each party has its own set of wishes... At the end of the day, we will have to look into the larger interest of the party and cadres. Things will probably be announced in a day or two. The chief minister, the leader of this alliance, is carrying out the exercise of interviewing his party cadres, and this will be finished in a day or two."

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The party has officially begun distributing and receiving willingness applications from party members interested in contesting as candidates.

Balaji added, "This is a very routine exercise. Whenever elections are around the corner, we need to get applications from the party functionaries who intend to contest in the elections. The party high command will decide, and our leader will decide who is being fielded in the elections. This process has started today. The process will go on until the 24th. The application fee is fixed at Rs 5000 for all."

Earlier today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the 234-member legislative assembly elections.

Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK and BJP-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)