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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government of Tamil Nadu, saying that they pushed backwards due to corruption and poor governance.

Addressing the media here, he further claimed that drug abuse has adversely affected the youth and accused the government of enabling a deteriorating administrative environment compared to the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

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He alleged that the government relies heavily on YouTubers and social media for functioning and accused it of suppressing media by intimidating television channels to prevent the truth from coming out. He pointed to poor road infrastructure, water scarcity, and the neglect of the Kousika River as major issues.

He also claimed that key projects, including the Rs 1,000 crore Aliyar combined drinking water scheme and the development of Ukkadam Lake, have not been implemented. According to him, 75 of the government's promises remain unfulfilled.

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Speaking on fuel taxation, Goyal stated that NDA-ruled states have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, while the DMK government has not followed suit.

He further alleged that Tamil Nadu's financial condition has worsened due to excessive borrowing.

He also accused the state government of misappropriating the retirement funds of 28,000 SC/ST employees and questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family about the whereabouts of these funds.

He alleged that the sand and liquor mafia are influencing governance and strongly condemned the remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Goyal claimed that if the DMK returns to power, Udhayanidhi Stalin could be made Chief Minister, asserting that M.K. Stalin would not return to office.

He expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would bring positive change to the state and said that DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji must answer allegations related to the power sector.

He further alleged that 8,900 murders and two custodial deaths have occurred and said that despite the Union government approving 9 lakh free houses, the scheme has not been implemented in Tamil Nadu.

He accused the DMK of obstructing central government welfare schemes.

Appealing to voters in Coimbatore, Goyal urged them to support NDA candidates in the upcoming elections on April 23.

He also criticised the DMK government for submitting an incomplete report on the Coimbatore Metro project and accused it of consistently opposing development.

He stated that the Election Commission is an autonomous body and questioned whether the DMK-Congress alliance opposes the 33 per cent reservation for women.

He also remarked that steel prices in India are lower compared to neighbouring countries.

Taking a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin, Goyal said that his recent visits to temples during election time reflect a double standard. He added that just as sacred ash is wiped off, people would similarly reject such political approaches.

Goyal concluded by highlighting the Union government's efforts in improving airports across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)