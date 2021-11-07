New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the situation in view of heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

PM Modi assured all the possible support from the central government's side in the rescue and relief work.

Also Read | Cardiac Patients Increased Due to Air Pollution, Says Health Expert.

Talking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety."

Following a request from the state government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams to assist in rescue operations in the state.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists in Batamaloo Area of Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

The traffic movement on Guindy-Koyambedu road has been affected due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall in Chennai.

The Chief Minister informed that including Chennai, 11 other districts are also affected due to rainfall of about 20 cm and above, which is unusual. He said that other districts did not witness much rainfall, but instructed 24x7 vigilance in such districts.

The state government has set up pump sets in different 500 locations to remove the logged water. Further, 50,000 food packets were also distributed. Relief camps providing food, shelter and medical care have been opened in the city.

The chief minister had on announced a two-day holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts due to heavy rainfall.

Two groups of relief workers from the NDRF have been sent to Madurai and Chengalpet districts and another group has been dispatched to Thrivallur district.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted 'moderate' rain in the city till November 11. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 11.

Several parts of Chennai reported extensive waterlogging on Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy overnight rains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)