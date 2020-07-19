Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 4,979 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, informed the state's health department.

Tamil Nadu now has a total of 1,70,693 COVID-19 patients, including 50,294 active cases and 1,17,915 recoveries.

So far, 2,481 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)

