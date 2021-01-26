Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases to 8,35,803.

The state health department reported that five people also succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll of the state to 12,325.

595 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,18,742 patients have been discharged in Tamil Nadu till date.

The current active cases of COVID-19 in the state are 4,736, according to the state health department.

There are 254 functioning COVID-19 testing facilities in the state out of which 68 are government and the rest private. (ANI)

